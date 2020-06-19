One more hospital in fight against coronavirus. Situation in Shirak region is tense

Monitoring and visits carried out in several kindergartens in republic

Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted on June 28

President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

City is left without greenery, trees are left without water

Public awareness campaign being conducted throughout Armenia

Ex-President Kocharyan to be released on bail

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days in republic

If there is a vaccine against coronavirus, what percentage of Armenians will be vaccinated? - research done by Breavis

Raffi K. Hovannisian calls for a more prudent, objective, and rights-based European approach to the conflict

53% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union

Winner of 16th Khachaturian International Competition known

The children's railway park should not remain in its current state - Hayk Marutyan

It becomes mandatory to have an identity document and wear a mask when leaving the house - Nikol Pashinyan

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Boris Johnson

Yesterday we had a new record of coronavirus cases - Nikol Pashinyan

16,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia joins International Religious Freedom Alliance

Coronavirus damages being calculated in Haghpat

33 new cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Gegharkunik region

WB cancels 1.7% additional interest rates for Armenia's loans

Healthcare Minister of Armenia has video conference with WHO Regional Director for Europe

After 10 years of waiting, the first positron emission tomography was performed in Armenia - Healthcare Minister

Former Banants player Vahan Arzumanyan dies

Large number of coronavirus cases registered in Gyumri's "Lentex" and "Svettext" textile factories

LiVE. Arman Tatoyan participates in discussion of NA Committee

The existing hospital bed fund for coronavirus disease is still sufficient - Minister

Two Armenian citizens return to Armenia from Mexico