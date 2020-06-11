Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Official

72 ժամով կասեցվել է 5 ռեստորանի գործունեություն (video)

Մեկ շաբաթում 72 ժամով կասեցվել է 5 ռեստորանի գործունեություն. բոլորում հարսանեկան արարողություն է տեղի ունեցել։

Armenian / Russian