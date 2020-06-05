A A
Everything is ready for the republican stage of the Olympiads at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School - Arayik Harutyunyan
Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan posted photos on his Facebook page and wrote ․
"Everything is ready for the republican stage of the Olympiads at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School.
Parents are asked to follow the instructions and the police when leaving the children, to park the cars on Azatutyan Avenue, not to wait for the children in the yards. Thank you very much for your cooperation."