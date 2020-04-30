Open news feed Close news feed
Ընդլայնվել է 8-րդ միջոցառման տուժած ոլորտների ցանկը (video)

Միջոցառման աջակցությունից կարող են օգտվել նաև քաղաքացիաիրավական պայմանագրերով աշխատողները:

Դիմումները մուտքագրել կարող եք մայիսի 4-ից։

