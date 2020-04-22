A A
Moscow-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 22
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted information on its Facebook page, based on which, a Moscow-Yerevan chartered flight will be carried out by S7 Airlines on April 22 at 3 p.m. due to which citizens of Armenia can return to the country. To note, they will have to stay under 14-day quarantine upon their return to Armenia.
The citizens listed at the Embassy from 1 to 200 are asked to arrive at Moscow Domodedovo Airport starting from 11 a.m. for registration.