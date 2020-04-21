Ararat and Lori FC clubs tested for COVID-19

Today, the football players of Yerevan's "Ararat" and the staff of the club tested negative for the coronovirus tests.

All the tests passed by "Lori FC" football players, coaches and 18 representatives of the staff were also negative. The testing of the other members of the team will be held tomorrow.

To note, an agreement has been reached between the Commandant's Office and the Football Federation of Armenia, according to which the clubs of the highest and first groups of Armenia can resume training on April 23. For this purpose, the FFA was provided with coronavirus diagnostic tests, which were distributed to the clubs.

Before the start of training, all clubs must test their players, as well as the representatives of the coaching, service and medical staff.