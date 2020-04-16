Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Social

Սերժ Սարգսյանն ասաց, որ խոսել է Խաչատուրովի հետ և հորդորել է, որ ինքն էլ գա․ Անդրանիկ Քոչարյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian