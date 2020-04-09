A A
German Embassy provides grant program to overcome problems associated with coronavirus
Due to the emergency situation with Covid-19, the German Embassy in Yerevan will direct part of the budget for small grant programs to overcome the problems with the coronavirus.
In April, there will be an opportunity to re-apply for FDA applications, which, however, will be related to the fight against coronavirus, including the purchase of masks, disinfectants and medicines by hospitals, penitentiaries, orphanages or similar institutions. In addition, training in the fight against hygiene or contagion can be supported.
Government agencies can also benefit from this support. You can use the application form for Small Grant Programs for the application, and send the completed application electronically to [email protected]