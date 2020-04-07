A A
There were more treated cases of coronavirus than new registered ones - Nikol Pashinyan (video)
During a live Facebook broadcast, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated on Motherhood and Beauty Day, wishing women happiness and prosperity.
Nikol Pashinyan also touched upon the situation caused by the coronavirus, saying that the new cases are 20, the number of tests is 211.
"Yesterday was exceptional, as there were more treated cases than new registered ones. Twenty people were diagnosed and 25 were treated.