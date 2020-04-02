My Italian heart is torn by the images of terrible suffering - Gianni Infantino

The head of global football body FIFA Gianni Infantino told the following in an interview with news agency ANSA:

“My Italian heart is torn by the images of terrible suffering that describe the mourning affecting the families of our country. Today, we must think of bringing relief to those who suffer, we must follow the rules.

Football will come back, and when it does, we’ll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together. There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different...(more) inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming.”