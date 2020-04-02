Open news feed Close news feed
10 օրում պատրաստվեց 42 սպասասենյակ ունեցող այս մոդուլը (video)

10 օրում ստացանք այս 42 սպասասենյակ ունեցող մոդուլը իրենց ախտորոշմանը սպասող պացիենտների համար։Արսեն Թորոսյան

