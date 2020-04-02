10 օրում պատրաստվեց 42 սպասասենյակ ունեցող այս մոդուլը (video)

Coronavirus diagnosed among employees of Vardashen Penitentiary Protection Department

Break of tennis competition season extended until July 13

“St. Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to be fully emptied to fight coronavirus

92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Stay at home or drive safely (video)

Bagratashen border checkpoint being disinfected (video)

Armen Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of 2016 April four-day war victims

Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of April War victims

Starting from April 10, citizens can apply for social assistance - Lena Nazaryan

COVID-19; letter of notification on opened account

Cooperation in overcoming epidemic within framework of CSTO highlighted

5 Armenian chess players among FIDE top 100

Used mask or glove are possible source of infection

Still it is unclear whether or not there will be a second phase of the election - Artsakh election leader Arayik Harutyunyan.

Our calculations prove that there will be a second round of elections in Artsakh on April 14 - Daniel Ioannisyan

Ministry of Justice launches new electronic governance tool (video)

571 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Some citizens try to take advantage of the situation and do illegal activities

Yerevan Metro closed

Public transport activity is suspended - Tigran Avinyan

New tent hospital in Central Park in New York (video)

We demand that the draft law on emergency legal status be withdrawn from circulation - Announcement

You must show form filled out by your employer when going to work

Armenian volunteers help elderly to cope with coronavirus pandemic

China does not refuse to host Student Summer Games

Ministry of Health reports confirmed cases of coronavirus disease by Yerevan and regions