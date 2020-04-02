A A
92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
The official website of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Ministry of RA reports that there are 663 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Total number of confirmed cases -663
Treated - 33
Being treated - 626
Negative Test Results - 2940
Deaths - 4
Alina Nikoghosyan, the speaker of Health Ministry, announced on her Facebook page: “As of April 1, we have 92 new confirmed cases confirmed coronavirus disease, the majority of which are related to previously confirmed cases, and there are new cases in our citizens having arrived in Armenia. Work is underway to identify sources of infection in certain cases. We have 2 treated patients with double negative test results. The total number of treated patients is 33.”