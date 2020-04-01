A A
Used mask or glove are possible source of infection
Ministry of Environment urges not to throw used medical masks and gloves in unforeseen places and adds the following:
"We urge you to refrain from polluting the environment, as the mask or glove thrown on the street not only pollutes the environment but also increases the possibility of infection.
We remind you that the used masks and gloves should be separated in closed trash cans to prevent the spread of possible infection.
We also urge you once again to follow the national rules of coexistence and public health, follow the advice of the Ministry of Health and protect the environment.
Stay at home and be healthy.''