Yerevan Metro closed
Yerevan Metro Press Officer Tatev Khachatryan announces on her Facebook page:
“Yerevan Metro after Karen Demirchyan is closed. Dear Friends, according to the Commission’s order, the restrictions on certain types of movement and economic activity in emergency situations are extended up to April 12. According to the new decision, public transport activity will be stopped except for the railway transport. Taxis are allowed. Keep following the rules in order to keep your, your loved ones’ and the whole community’s health.”