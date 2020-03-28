Second measure of neutralizing economic consequences of coronavirus presented

The second measure of neutralizing the economic consequences of Coronavirus has been presented in the Facebook account of Armenian government. The interest rates for agricultural credits and leasing in all projects and for all the subjects have been nullified. The state will totally subsidize the interest rates. Credits with 0% interest rates are confirmed for agricultural cooperatives and the state co-financing will be added with 10-70% based on the reason of the credit. There is also the possibility to reduce the risk for bank with 30% co-financing besides the credits with 0% interest rate in the spheres of pig farming and poultry for promoting the development of these spheres. There are also 0% interest rates for natural person's micro-qualification in agriculture.