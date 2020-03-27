We have a virus in one of the detachments of Yerevan - Rescue Service Director (video) (video)

During this time, the National Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received about 500 alerts related to the coronavirus. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Harutyunyan said this at the Government press conference.

"During the reporting period, about 400 people were transported by buses and emergency vehicles belonging to the Emergency Situations Ministry's emergency departments," he said, adding that psychological support was provided to the ones who have contacted with people who had coronavirus, their family members and just the people who needed help.

According to the deputy minister, during this period the types of jobs in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which may be carried out remotely, are being implemented, including psychological support.

The relevant departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have carried out disinfection processes in the public areas as needed, and tomorrow, on March 28, from 6 am to 2 pm disinfection will be carried out in public areas and bus stops of the Republic.

Director of the Emergency Situations Ministry Vrezh Gabrielyan added that in the course of the work, carried out during this period, coronavirus was registered in one of the Yerevan detachments, which is now isolated and is being treated. The person who tested positive for coronavirus had 11 active contacts, who, according to Mr. Gabrielyan, were isolated in one of the relevant structures of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Lusakert.

“The relevant structures of the Ministry of Health are working with those people. Everything is done to prevent further complications, ”said Vrezh Gabrielyan. He informed that the temperature of those people is measured 3 times a day. Twice a day, disinfection is carried out in those areas.