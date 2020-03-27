A A
Nikol Pashinyan has phone conversation with Giorgi Gakharia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. The two prime ministers exchanged information about the COVID-19 epidemic situation in their countries. Issues related to the transit of Armenian goods through Georgia were discussed. Special measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted freight traffic through the Lars customs point. Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Gakharia will continue regular contacts to respond quickly to future issues.