The postponement of the Olympics was right decision - Irakli Abrahamyan
Head coach of Russia's highway cycling team Irakli Abrahamyan agrees with the IOC's decision based on the danger of coronavirus to postpone the Olympics for a year.
''I find it right decision, as health and safety of athletes, sports fans and people are of utmost importance. As for the cyclists not all of them had the opportunity to prepare normally for the competitions. It is good that the Olympics were not canceled at all. That means that competetitors will continue to prepare for games. Because of the current situation all the races are cancelled or delayed. I hope that competitions will be held by the end of the year, as the European and World Championships will take place by that time, ”-said the Armenian expert.
To note, the International Cycling Federation has postponed all competitions until April 3.