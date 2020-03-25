ATTENTION. Don't forget to download this form when leaving home

It has already been informed that the decision restricting the free movement of citizens in the territory of the Republic of Armenia came into force. The Commission urges to leave the house only in case of extreme need. If you have to go out, you will need to have a personal identification document and completed form of movement. It does not have to be printed but it can be handwritten as well. You just have to fill in the information on a blank paper with a pen and sign it. We also advise you to go to work only if the activity is not prohibited during the state of emergency. This restriction applies until April 1.