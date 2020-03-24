Presidential candidate of Artsakh prematurely suspends pre-election meetings

Presidential candidate of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has announced that because of the danger of the spread of virus, pre-election meetings will be prematurely suspended.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page:

''Despite all the measures taken in the Motherland to fight the virus and prevent its spread, the increasing number of infected is worrying.

As you know, days ago our political team refused to hold intensive meetings in closed areas, but taking into account the risk of the infiltration and spread of virus, we also decided to conclude our outdoor meetings on March 25.

We apologize to all our compatriots whom we unfortunately did not manage to meet. I have to say that I also postpone the online conference, which should take place on March 25, for one day.

And today I will be in Martuni where I will meet the population of the regional center at Avagyan-Arena stadium at 6 pm. According to the pre-election "formed tradition", I am going to make some remarkable statements. You can follow the meeting on my Facebook page via live video.

Health and peace to all of us.''