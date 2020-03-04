Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Politics

Եթե շատ թե քիչ ինչ որ օբյեկտիվութուն կարելի է ակնկալել, դատարանում կարելի էր գտնել․ Ռոբերտ Ռևազյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian