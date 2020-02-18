The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army
The Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of National Assembly, as well as Standing Committee on Defense and Security are holding a collaborative closed-format discussion with The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.
Before the discussion, the journalists try to ask Artak Davtyan some questions, but he doesn’t answer any of them.
Earlier it becomes known that the topic of discussion relates recent deaths in the army.
Earlier in the matter, the General Staff shares an announcement urging to avoid from speculating about the deaths in the army and to avoid from gaining personal and political dividends, it also called upon to avoid from misinformation and manipulation, and read only official information.