The delegation headed by Arsen Torosyan is in Korea
The delegation headed by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea to participate in the event “Knowledge sharing about health insurance between Armenia, Georgia and Korea”.
The Ministry of Health informs, that within the frramework of the visit, the delegation will get acquainted with the system of the National Health Insurance Service in Korea, its implementation principles and other details.
The parties will discuss the terms and conditions necessary for the introduction of the national health insurance system.
The Minister’s agenda includes a number of meetings, including with the Korean Minister of Health, the Chairman of the National Health Insurance Service and the Vice President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).