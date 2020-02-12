The Prime Minister departs to Germany
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on February 13-15.
During the visit the Prime Minister will meet with the chancellor of the FRG Angela Merkel in Berlin. The heads of the two countries will make statements for the media representatives. Nikol Pashinyan will also meet the president of Bundestag Wolfgang Schauble.
The head of the Government will have a meeting with the scientific and expert circles at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation of the Social Democratic Party.
On January 14 Prime Minister Pashinyan will depart to Munich, where he will participate at the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference.
A number of bilateral meetings of the Prime Minister are scheduled within the framework of the conference.