Whether the incident was actually related to President Kocharyan's office - Victor Soghomonyan commenting (video)
Victor Soghomonyan, head of Robert Kocharyan's office, referring to the latest incident at Erebuni Plaza, said that he did not know whether the incident was actually related to President Kocharyan's office.
To recall, Kocharyan's office is located in the Erebuni Plaza business center.
Soghomonyan also said that no one was in the office at the time of the incident, and then the officers were unable to return and enter the office as police blocked the entrance to the hotel.