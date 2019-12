Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attend Levon Malkhasyan's 75th jubilee concert (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and her spouse Anna Hakobyan attended a jubilee concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of famous jazzman, composer and RA People's Artist Levon Malkhasyan at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall today. The event is held under the heading "Malkhas and Friends".

During the evening classical jazz performances were performed by famous jazz friends.