Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline to launch flights between Yerevan, Vienna, Vilnius (video)

Wizz Air budget airline will start operating flights from Yerevan in April, Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air budget airline told reporters in Yerevan.

The ticket prices will be quite low, starting from 24.99 Euros. Those interested can already book tickets. The tickets will be sold online. Online purchase of tickets is possible via the company’s app.

General Manager of the Armenia International Airports CJSC Marcelo Wende welcomed the entry of the Wizz Air to the Armenian market, adding that this is very important.

“Wizz Air plans to operate flights at different directions in the future, and I am confident that this is good for the Armenian market. I would like to thank the Civil Aviation Committee for the active works done on this path”, Marcelo Wende said.