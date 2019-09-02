Will the special school N16 be closed? (video)

Yerevan Special School N16 will be closed .

The administration received a verbal notification from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. School principal Mariam Sholinyan says they were told just two days before the start of the new academic year that they should be closed; Before that, there were just rumors that the school was going to transform into the pre-school. This year there were no first-graders at the school, and the 170 students studying here will be transferred to other schools. The director says he has applied to the appropriate authorities to figure out what to do.

Parents are also against closing the school. They note that many children cannot attend oridinary schools because they have different disabilities.

The children say that they have already adapted to the environment and do not want to move to another school.