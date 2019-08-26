Rustam Badasyan rules out that Istanbul Convention allows homosexuals to marry

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan belives that the family is a union of men and women, and children can only be adopted by members of the state-recognized family-men and women.

The minister said this when speaking to reporters in the National Assembly, referring to the Istanbul Convention.

Badasyan noted that violence against any person should be protected by appropriate structures.

According to Rustam Badasyan, the Istanbul Convention will be on the agenda of the National Assembly next year.

The opinions that the convention can change family composition Rustam Badasyan considers absurd.

He also rules out that the Istanbul Convention allows homosexuals to marry.