American students get summer internships in Armenia

The American Councils Armenia office is launching a professional internship program for three American students this summer. They spend their summer internships in Armenian tourism and ecotourism organizations.

During the eight-week internship, US students assisted host Armenian organizations in developing market research, designing organizations' activities and projects related to advertising, increasing visibility of their work on social networks.

The project is implemented within the framework of the US Department of State's "Study Abroad" program, with the financial support of the US Embassy in Armenia.