Residents of Sari Tagh community complain about smell

Residents of 20th Street of Sari Tagh community cannot stay at neither home nor outdoors because of the smell from the factory near their street.

Yerazik Martirosyan, resident of Sari Tagh 20th Street, told A1+ that there is smell of acetone, and generally smell of everything.

According to residents, because of this situation, they have health problems.

Suren Manukyan, the son of the owner of the factory, does not accept the complaints of the residents, as a month ago, when he heard the same complaints of the residents, the pipe coming out from the factory, which was directly linked to the residents' houses, was raised upwards in order to match the standard.