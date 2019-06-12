A A
Armenian President congratulates President of Philippines on Independence Day
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on the country’s national day – the Independence Day.
In the letter the Armenian President expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries will continue developing and expanding.
The Armenian President wished Rodrigo Duterte good health, success, and progress and welfare to the people of the Philippines.