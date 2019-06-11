A A
Ambulance staff salaries will rise - Arsen Torosyan
In 2020, salaries of ambulance workers will increase, noted Health Minister Arsen Torosyan when responding to A1+ 's question in the National Assembly.
"By the next year's budget application, we plan to increase the ambulance budget by 1,000,000,000 drams. This suggests that salaries will be increased and additional brigades will be added so that we can surve people on time," he said.
Torosyan did not mention numbers on raising salaries, citing the fact that the prices in the provinces are different from the prices of the capital city.