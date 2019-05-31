There is resistance from some of our partners that we are trying to overcome - Health Minister

A promotional campaign took place today at the Northern Avenue under the heading "Choose Your Health, Not Cigarettes" on World Tobacco Day.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shumbie Sharp, representative of World Health Organization in Armenia Egor Zaytsev and others participated in the campaign.

In his speech, Zatsyev said that smokers should understand that by smoking they harm not only themselves, but also their surroundings.