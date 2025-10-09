Solar Solutions in Areni: Ucom and FPWC Support Environmental Protection

With the support of Ucom, the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) provided beekeepers in the Areni community’s villages of Agharakadzor, Areni, Mozrov, Rind, and Chiva with solar-powered electric fences to protect their beehives from bears.

In recent years, changes in the habitats of wild animals in Vayots Dzor have caused bears, in search of food, to sometimes enter community areas and damage beehives, fruit orchards, and agricultural infrastructure. In these villages, beehives have often been completely destroyed.

“At Ucom, we highly value initiatives that contribute to Armenia’s green future and the preservation of biodiversity. By combining technological and environmental solutions, we strive to ensure long-term, sustainable results that support lasting environmental protection,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“These electric fences protect beekeepers from losses while allowing bears to safely return to their natural habitat. Such projects bring us closer to our ultimate goal of achieving harmonious coexistence between people and nature,” emphasized Ruben Khachatryan, Director of FPWC.

Solar-powered electric fences are considered a modern and environmentally safe solution. When touched by an animal, they emit a mild electric pulse that deters further approach without causing harm. The installation of these “shepherd” fences is viewed as a short-term practical measure while long-term projects continue in parallel. One such project is the planting of thousands of trees by partners, creating forests that will serve as a sufficient natural food source for wild animals.

In recent decades, climate change, pesticide use, and shrinking natural habitats have sharply reduced bee populations, posing a serious threat to agriculture and ecological balance.

This joint program by Ucom and FPWC is aimed at improving community infrastructure and ensuring the long-term sustainable preservation of Armenia’s biodiversity.