With Ucom’s Support, the 13th International Environmental Festival “SunChild” Concludes

On September 26 - 30, the 13th International Environmental Festival SunChild took place in the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia hall with the support of Ucom. This year, the festival was held under the theme “Symbiosis between Humans and Nature”, emphasizing the challenges of human–nature coexistence and the ways to overcome them.

On September 30, the closing ceremony of the festival took place, during which the winners of were revealed across various categories. The winning films of this year’s festival included:

Feature-length Films/Documentaries about Symbiosis Between Humans & Nature: A Call From the Wild Dir.: Asgeir Helgestad, Norway, Special Mention of the Jury: Bring Them Home Dir.: Ivan MacDonald, Ivy MacDonald, Daniel Glick, USA, Short Length Films/Documentaries about Symbiosis Between Humans & Nature: Mail Order Queen Dir.: Luke Purdye, United Kingdom, Special Mention of the Jury: Artemis Dir.: Martijn Veldhoen, Netherlands, John Burton Conservation Award: Films about Conservationists: Turtle Walker Dir.: Taira Malaney, India, Special Mention of the Jury: The Red List Dir.: Ross Pierson, United Kingdom.

“At Ucom, we believe that such initiatives not only raise public awareness but also play a vital role in preserving the natural heritage of our country and our planet. We are proud to be part of this mission and remain committed to contributing to a greener, more sustainable future,” noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“Over the course of several days, leading films from different countries were screened, revealing the multifaceted nature of the theme ‘Symbiosis between Humans and Nature.’ Beyond the films, the events once again emphasized how crucial it is to preserve this balance in the face of the challenges of the modern world,” said Sona Kalantaryan, the Festival director.

This year, the festival brought together thousands of visitors under one roof, becoming yet another important step toward a more conscious and greener future. Alongside the film screenings, thematic discussions and workshops were organized, encouraging the exchange of knowledge and experience. One of the most memorable moments of the festival was the Animal Carnival Parade dedicated to endangered animals, which marched through the city’s central streets, highlighting the importance of biodiversity conservation and the need to raise public awareness.

The 13th SunChild International Environmental Festival was also supported by the Yerevan Municipality, the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Armenia, and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC).