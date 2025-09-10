Ucom supports ArmDrone Community in teaching technologies of the future

With the support of Ucom, ArmDrone Community NGO successfully completed a free one-month training program on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Young people aged 12-16 participated in the training, based on their interest in the field, as well as the results of interviews and tests.

Throughout the program, teenagers were introduced to cutting-edge drone technologies, fundamental principles of engineering thinking, and the distinctive features of FPV* (First-Person View) drones. Participants acquired both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in drone mechanical construction, software configuration, flight parameter adjustment, safety protocol compliance, competition strategies, and related technical skills.

"At Ucom, we are committed to supporting initiatives that foster technological education and innovative thinking among young people. This FPV drone training program not only enabled teenagers to advance their technological expertise and practical skills but also inspired them to pursue further education in this field and become part of Armenia's growing tech community," stated Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

"Working alongside our partners, we are steadily cultivating drone culture throughout Armenia while expanding our community network. Thanks to the support of our partner Ucom, organizing the FPV drone championship and providing free educational opportunities for young people have brought us significantly closer to realizing our vision: developing this industry in Armenia, strengthening community bonds, and promoting international collaboration," explained Hayk Karapetyan, founder of the "ArmDrone Community" NGO.

Upon completing the course, participants successfully passed both theoretical and practical examinations and received official completion certificates. Top-performing students have been invited to join the ArmDrone Community competitive team, giving them the chance to represent Armenia in international FPV drone racing championships.

As part of the collaboration between Ucom and ArmDrone Community, the annual Mini Whoop Drone Racing 2025 international championship took place on May 25, 2025. The event attracted over 40 participants ranging in age from 11 to 60, representing Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

*FPV drone (First-Person View) technology enables operators to control unmanned aerial vehicles as if they were piloting from within the aircraft itself. A video transmitter mounted on the drone streams real-time footage from an onboard camera directly to the operator's video receiver (FPV goggles), allowing for precise remote control over considerable distances. This technology has widespread applications in film production, educational programs, and international drone racing competitions.