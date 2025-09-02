imID Launches “MobileID eSIM” Solution in Armenia

imID, Armenia’s leading provider of digital identity and trust services, has announced the launch of its “MobileID eSIM” solution in collaboration with the country’s three major telecommunications operators. This innovation takes secure and convenient digital identity solutions to the next level, making them even more accessible and flexible for users.

From now on, subscribers of Team Telecom Armenia, Ucom, and Viva can activate and use imID’s MobileID eSIM service on any eSIM-compatible device—without the need for a physical SIM card. With MobileID eSIM, users can securely and seamlessly register, log in, carry out transactions, and sign documents across banking, government, and private sector websites and applications.

Karen Mkoyan, CEO of imID, highlighted the importance of the initiative:

“Launching Mobile ID for eSIM users is a natural extension of our vision to build an inclusive and modern digital ecosystem. This update marks another step toward innovation, accessibility, and the development of Armenia’s future-ready digital infrastructure.”

The new service offers the same high level of security and legal validity as SIM card–based versions. All identification and e-signature processes are protected with cryptographic technologies that comply with international standards.

About imID

imID is Armenia’s trusted provider of digital identity and trust services, delivering Identification-as-a-Service (IDaaS), Authentication-as-a-Service (AuthaaS), and Signature-as-a-Service (SignaaS) solutions. The company is setting a new standard for digital trust, enabling individuals, businesses, and government institutions to fully engage and participate in the digital world—both in Armenia and beyond. For more information, visit www.imid.am.