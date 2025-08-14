Ucom’s Fixed Network Now Available in Yerevan's Silikyan District

Back to School 2025: HONOR 400 Lite 5G Smartphone Now More Accessible Thanks to Ucom’s Special Offer

Publication of the initialed Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Google Ad

Nikol Pashinyan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hold telephone conversation

Ucom Integrates SatisfAI Platform for Continuous Customer Satisfaction Analysis

Azerbaijan Opens Fire on Road Construction Equipment in Syunik – MoD of Armenia

Reputation Management in Armenia: Shushan Harutyunyan

New Ucom Sales and Service Center Opened at Mashtots Avenue 7/4

Ucom and SunChild NGO Launch Innovative "Smart Birdwatching" Educational Project

Ralph Yirikian Delivers a Lecture at Slavonic University's Engineering Summer School

ArmDrone Community will launch a One-Month Free Educational Program with Ucom’s Support

Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2025 as the Best Bank in Armenia

Online Payments via ApplePay Now Available for vPOS Clients of Ameriabank

Ucom Subscribers Increasingly Use Internet While Roaming

A Protected Ecosystem thanks to Advanced Technology: Ucom and FPWC Join Forces

Google Ad

The All-Armenian Council for the Protection of the Armenian Church Has Been Established

$100 Million Push Aims to Bridge Armenian Church with Digital-First Generations

Interview of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to CGTN

CoE Committee of Ministers Adopts Interim Resolution Against Azerbaijan in Ramil Safarov Case

Enforced Disappearance and Unknown Fates: A Complaint to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances

Ucom Launches 5G Network in Abovyan and Ejmiatsin

Ucom’s General Director Joined the International CirculUP! Forum to Foster Circular Innovation in Armenia

Ucom Subscribers can Benefit from 5G Network in More than 40 Countries

Armenia Strongly Condemns Biased OIC Declarations Backing Azerbaijan’s Territorial Claims

With Support of Ucom New EdPad Educational Tablet Piloted in Armenia

Ucom Launches Special Promotion for Armenian Football Fans Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Statement by the Armenian National Committee-International Concerning the Imminent Threat to Armenia’s Syunik Province Amid Regional Escalation

Ameriabank Partners with HIF Yerevan 2025 to Boost Hospitality Investment in Armenia