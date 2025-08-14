Ucom’s Fixed Network Now Available in Yerevan's Silikyan District

Ucom’s Fixed Network Now Available in Yerevan's Silikyan DistrictSupport A1+!
As part of its fixed network expansion strategy, Ucom announces the successful launch of its high-speed fixed network in Yerevan's Silikyan District.
Residents of the Silikyan District can now access Ucom’s fixed-line internet, mobile communication, and television, all bundled together on more favorable terms.
To celebrate the fixed network launch, Ucom has planned a special promotion for the district residents, valid from 13 August to 31 October 2025, inclusive. Specifically, those subscribing to the Unity packages for 12 months will receive one month free.
“Our core mission is to make high-quality, modern communication services accessible to all in Armenia. At Ucom, customer satisfaction is our top priority, which is why we've developed unified and beneficial packages that include home internet, mobile communication, and television, making them more attractive and convenient. I hope that residents of Silikyan District will benefit from the opportunities we provide and enjoy the speed and quality of Ucom's network," noted Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.
In 2025, Ucom’s fixed network has been successfully launched in Hin Avan, Anastasavan, and Haghtanak Districts of Yerevan.