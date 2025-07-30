Ralph Yirikian Delivers a Lecture at Slavonic University's Engineering Summer School

Ralph Yirikian, General Director of UCOM, delivered a lecture on leadership in the framework of engineering summer school held in Dilijan.

The summer school was organized by the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University in collaboration with the German ROHDE & SCHWARZ, a leading company in testing and measurement and the Locator company. The School aims at developing participants' professional skills in telecommunications, wireless communication systems, mobile 4G/5G technologies, quantum physics, and related fields by combining theoretical knowledge with practical skills.

During his speech, Ralph Yirikian presented the fundamental principles of leadership, effective management approaches and emphasized the importance of the soft skills and personal vision in achieving professional success. Additionally, he addressed challenges in the telecommunications sector, current trends in 5G technologies, and prospects for industry development.

"At Ucom, we highly value technological education and welcome every opportunity to support young people. I am pleased to have this chance to share my knowledge and experience with the participants of the summer school. I am confident that the investments made today in preparing future professionals in the field of high technologies will help shape an innovative and competitive professional community tomorrow," noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

After the lecture, technical staff conducted a drive test, and participants had the opportunity to take part in it, checking the radio coverage, the cellular network quality, and key operating parameters.

"The summer school is a unique and important platform that gives young professionals and students the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and acquire new skills by applying them to solve practical problems. Such projects promote the development of scientific and engineering thinking, which is crucial for the technological future of Armenia. The organizers highly appreciate the participation of leading companies, as it allows the participants to interact with experienced professionals in the field and become involved in real projects,” mentioned Dr. Aharon Aharonyan, Director of the Institute of Engineering and Physics at the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University, Associate Professor and Ph.D.

It should be noted that the 5-day high-tech engineering summer school is dedicated to the in-depth study of modern communication networks and quantum communication technologies. Fifty young participants aged 17 to 25 took part in the program.