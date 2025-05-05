Silicon Mountains Visionaries Engage with Media Representatives

On May 5, the visionaries behind Silicon Mountains shared the history, successes, and achievements of the forum with media representatives in an informal setting over brunch.

The brunch was organized with the support of Ucom, ahead of the Silicon Mountains 2025 Lori Forum and Expo, set to take place on May 15 at the COAF SMART Center in Debed.

This non-traditional format was chosen because the forum itself breaks away from conventional approaches. Aiming to adapt digital infrastructures, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence to our future, the forum organizers strive to introduce these essential trends and technologies to the widest possible audience.

During the breakfast, media representatives were presented with Silicon Mountains’ history, experience, and achievements since 2019. The topics to be covered in Lori were discussed, and tools and context were provided to make technological content more accessible to the public.

The discussion between the Silicon Mountains 2025 Lori organizers, speakers, and journalists was moderated by Gayane Manukyan, co-founder of the National Network Foundation and moderator of the "Cybersecurity and Data Protection" panel.

Among the breakfast attendees were Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of the Union of ICT Employers; Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom; Tigran Simonyan, Deputy CEO for Platform and Technology Development at Acba Bank; Aram Mkhitaryan, Head of Yandex Armenia and Georgia; Nerses Yeritsyan, Director of the Information Systems Agency of Armenia; and Komitas Stepanyan, Head of the IT and Cybersecurity Department at the Central Bank of Armenia.

“Silicon Mountains is a technology forum, but it is not exclusively for the tech community. It is designed for entrepreneurs, schoolchildren, and any citizen alike. Everyone should understand that ICT is not just an industry but also the primary engine and tool for the country’s development. It is highly important to hold such a forum in the regions, where there is greater potential for growth than in Yerevan,” said Armen Baldryan, President of UEICT.

“Our main goal in supporting events like this is to make discussions about technology more effective and beneficial for our country. At Ucom, we share the mindset that our collective future is tied to technology. I am confident that the role of mass media in this can be significant if there is mutual understanding and agreement around a common goal between the technological and journalistic communities,” noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“This event is not just about technology — it’s about shifting the center of gravity to the regions, bridging knowledge gaps, and collectively building Armenia’s digital future. Since 2019, Silicon Mountains has become one of Armenia’s leading technological and innovation forums. This year, our core message is clear: innovation must be inclusive, and digital transformation should reach every corner of Armenia. That’s why Silicon Mountains is heading to Lori,” said Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of UEICT.

As part of the Silicon Mountains 2025 Lori Forum, local and international experts will share their visions on digitalization across various economic sectors and the growing importance of cybersecurity in the era of artificial intelligence.