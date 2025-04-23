Drone Racing Event to Be Held in Yerevan with Ucom’s Support

On May 25, the third annual "Mini Whoop Drone Racing" FPV drone race will take place in Armenia. The event is organized by the ArmDrone Community with the support of Ucom.

The semi-final stage of the race will be held on May 24. Schoolchildren and young people aged 12–18 can participate by filling out the registration form.

The goal of the race is to develop the internationally recognized FPV Drone Racing sport in Armenia, raise awareness and application levels of UAVs, enhance the professional skills of FPV operators, create a platform for networking, experience sharing, and collaboration among specialists, and spark interest in the technological field among teenagers.

The ArmDrone Community considers its mission to be the creation of an educational and sporting environment for FPV drones. The organization produces free Armenian-language video tutorials, organizes various events and competitions, and teaches teenagers and adults how to operate, assemble, and maintain FPV drones.

As a result of previous races, around 100 new students have joined the community, and last year’s participants spent the entire year preparing for this year’s competition to achieve better results and represent Armenia in international races.

Noticing the teenagers’ readiness and desire to train, the community intensively organizes training sessions that encourage both children and adults to actively participate and develop their skills.

“Promoting technological education among young people is a key part of Ucom’s corporate responsibility policy. I believe that operating and managing drones is a highly relevant, important, and valuable experience in today’s world. Young people interested in this field, by gaining quality knowledge and skills, will undoubtedly achieve great success and bring significant benefits to Armenia,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“Every year, our community achieves new results; the friendly and supportive environment grows year by year, and with our small but steady steps, we are moving forward, providing teenagers and young people the opportunity to specialize in this field, compete with the world’s top athletes, and develop the educational and sporting environment for FPV drones in Armenia,” said Hayk Karapetyan, founder of the ArmDrone Community NGO.

It should be noted that this year’s race will also feature representatives from the FPV Drone Racing Federation of Georgia. The best Armenian participants will also have the opportunity to represent the country at a race in Tbilisi later this year.

The ArmDrone Community NGO was founded in 2022 with the aim of advancing the role and application of UAVs in various fields in Armenia during this technological era, establishing a community, fostering a culture of unmanned aerial vehicles, and developing internationally recognized Drone Racing as a sport while training qualified specialists.