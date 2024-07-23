Ucom and Impact Hub Yerevan jointly announces the launch of the Ucom Fellowship Incubation Program

Impact Hub Yerevan, in partnership with Ucom, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Ucom Fellowship Incubation Program. This brand new initiative is designed to support early-stage projects that merge technology with environmental solutions, aiming to foster innovation and sustainability in Armenia.

The official launch event took place on July 22 at Impact Hub Yerevan, marking the opening of the application period, which will run until August 12.

The six-month Ucom Fellowship Incubation Program is crafted to nurture and empower early-stage projects that integrate technology with environmental sustainability. The program provides a unique platform for budding entrepreneurs and innovators to transform their ideas into impactful solutions.

Five participants will be selected to develop their ideas, benefiting from idea validation and refinement, workshops, mentorship, expert consultation services, Impact Hub Yerevan membership, networking opportunities as well as increased visibility.

Gevorg Poghosyan, CEO of Impact Hub Yerevan, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership: “At Impact Hub Yerevan we believe that the future is green, that is why the green economy is an important focus of ours. We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to partner with Ucom for this green innovation startup incubation project. We are sure Armenian startups will come up with creative green solutions.”

“We are very happy with this collaboration because it perfectly aligns with our passion for green technologies, support for regional communities, and modern innovations. Through this project, we hope our participants will be able to implement their ideas and bring a positive impact to their communities,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

The best idea will receive a financial award of 500,000 AMD at the end of the project enabling them to boost their operations and maximize their positive social impact.

More details on the project as well as the participation form can be found here.

**Impact Hub Yerevan, founded in 2016, is a representative of a network of 110+ Impact Hubs operating around the world. It provides its member entrepreneurs and innovators with a wide range of community innovation resources, educational programs, and events, all in a very stimulating and empowering workspace. Impact Hub is also a social innovation incubator and has many years of experience in designing and implementing incubation and acceleration programs. Since its establishment, Impact Hub Yerevan has designed and implemented 40+ programs, more than 500 educational courses, and events, and now hosts more than 350 members implementing over 100 projects representing almost all sectors operating in Armenia.