The Christmas Miracle in Shirak Region - Ameriabank Santas Visited Children from Artsakh (video)

On the eve of the Christmas holidays and further to its ongoing initiative to support Artsakh families sheltered in Shirak region, Ameriabank once again brought together partners around the idea of gifting Christmas Miracle for Artsakh children.

Under this initiative, more than 550 Artsakh children received packages filled with care, including books, brain games, toys, New Year trees, and more.

Rebecca Hakobyan, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at Ameriabank said: “Months ago, we said: “Stay strong, we are there for you”, launching the chain of care that united so many people. To ensure the most effective assistance, we visited the beneficiary families in person, assessed their immediate needs and delivered targeted aid. We talked to them, listened to them, shared smiles, were warmed to the heart at every meeting and affirmed our commitment to support them. We believe that caring is heartwarming, and we continued the chain of care for Artsakh children to bring smiles and Christmas miracle through kindness and love, evoke dreams and cherished moments. We are grateful to the Ameria team and all our partners for spreading this chain of care, uniting around our idea and joining us in our endeavor to support compatriots from Artsakh.”

Back in October, Ameriabank launched the “Support for Artsakh Families Sheltered in Shirak” project that brought together the Ameria team and more than 10 partners. Over 180 families with children having lost one or both parents and families having 3 or more children became the beneficiaries of the project.

The support of over AMD 100 million provided within the framework of the project covered around 150 types of products, including large and small household appliances, furniture, clothes and footwear, food, household supplies, hygiene kits, textbooks, products for kids, and more.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technological institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In pursuit of digital transformation, the Bank has implemented a number of innovative programs and platforms and keeps on improving them, thus shaping a dynamically developing financial and technological environment to meet the diverse needs people have today.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both SMEs and individuals, ensuring a one-stop-shop access to a range of banking and non-banking services, such as Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.