Financial support in the amount of 123 million drams from Karen Vardanyan to the families having many children, evicted as a result of the 44-day war. (video)
September 27 marks the 3rd anniversary of the 44-day war. Currently there are 412 families with 4 or more children forcibly evicted from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the 44-day war and settled in Armenia. Each of the families received a financial support of 300 thousand drams from benefactor Karen Vardanyan. The total budget of the program amounted to 123 million drams.