On July 13, 2023, the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Kajaran community signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Roman Khudoliy, President of the GeoProMining Group of Companies, CEO of ZCMC, and Manvel Paramazyan, head of the Kajaran community, stressed that there have always been close cooperative ties between the parties, and the memorandum will raise these relations to a new, institutional level.

The memorandum provides for the development of strategic areas of cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, education and sports, social security, healthcare, as well as in urban planning.

After the signing ceremony of the memorandum, ZCMC General Director Roman Khudoliy said: “Cooperation between our company and the Kajaran community can be considered an exemplary in terms of cooperation between the community and the company. We have reached such a level that we consider supporting social development projects not as a duty or as corporate social responsibility, but as an investment in the development of our company, because our success is ensured by our employees, and these are mainly residents of the Kajaran community. Today we are taking this cooperation to a strategic new level."

Mayor Manvel Paramazyan also welcomed the signing of the memorandum and stressed the ongoing close relationships between the enterprise and the community. “The role and significance of the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine is undeniable in the history of the creation of the city of Kajaran and in the development of the community, from the day the city was founded to the present day, for more than seven decades. When we say Qajaran, we mean combine, and vice versa, when we say combine, we mean Qajaran. But this memorandum opened a new page in the recent history of Kajaran, reevaluating those decades and the great contribution and dedication of the leaders of the company from the beginning of history and all the heroes of this giant enterprise.”

Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine CJSC signed memorandums in the field of social development also with the Syunik region and the Kapan community recently.