UCOM runs a short-term sale on the 9th generation IPAD 10.2

UCOM runs a short-term sale on the 9th generation IPAD 10.2Support A1+!
Until July 2, anyone can purchase the 9th generation iPad 10.2 with 64 GB capacity and Wi-Fi connection for only AMD 148,900 at Ucom's sales and service centers, as well as in the Ucom’s online shop.
"To be creative anytime and anywhere, all you need is your mind and an iPad that's always within reach. That's why we've extended the offer until July 2, allowing you to purchase your iPad from Ucom and save 16,000 drams," said Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.
The iPad 10.2 comes in silver and space gray colors, featuring a vibrant 10.2-inch Retina display that's perfect for watching movies, working on projects, or unleashing your creativity. Center Stage makes video calls more engaging by automatically adjusting to keep the user centered in the frame. And it lets people create fun videos for posting to popular social apps. In addition to Center Stage, the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera brings a huge boost in image quality for even better selfies and group shots.
Let us remind that Ucom is the official reseller of Apple products in Armenia and always showcases the latest models at its sales and service centers.