Karen Vardanyan donated 112 million drams for the medical equipment for National Center for Infectious Diseases. (video)

Karen Vardanyan donated 112 million drams for the medical equipment for National Center for Infectious Diseases.
The National Center for Infectious Diseases has been equipped with European-made new up-to- date medical equipment.
Thanks to the financial support of benefactor Karen Vardanyan, the intensive care unit already has artificial lung ventilation apparatus, a bronchoscope, a hemodialysis device, neonatal cuvettes, heart work and blood pressure controlling monitors.
The first aid section of the hospital has been equipped with multifunctional examination tables. Besides, a microbiological analyzer was purchased for the laboratory. Benefactor Karen Vardanyan provided 112 million drams for the purchase of more than 20 life-saving equipment and auxiliary materials.