Global Finance Names Ameriabank the Safest Bank in Armenia

Global Finance has announced its annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks 2022, with Ameriabank named the Safest Bank in Armenia for the second year in a row.

Global Finance’s annual ranking of the World’s Safest Banks have been the recognized and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than three decades. Winners were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings – from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch – of the 1000 largest banks worldwide.

Mr. Artak Hanesyan, Chairman of the Management Board - CEO of Ameriabank, commented:

“It’s a great honor to be once again recognized as the safest bank in Armenia by Global Finance. This award further endorses the trust and reputation of Ameriabank in Armenia. While this award is very motivating, it also makes us reaffirm our commitment to uphold to uphold the high standards we’ve adopted and deliver reliable and safe banking experience to our customers”.

This is yet another recognition in the tally of awards, including the “Best Bank of Armenia” award, received by Ameriabank this year from Global Finance, a magazine specializing in the international financial sector.

The full list of Global Finance’s World’s Safest Banks is available here.

Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and regions. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in international financial markets.

Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is the largest financial institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Being a dynamically developing universal bank, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services through its omni-channel distribution platform and with clear focus on digital products.

The Bank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment. Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards a sustainable future.