WITH THE TECHNICAL SUPPORT OF UCOM “BARCAMP YEREVAN” TOOK PLACE
This year as well, from June 18 to June 19, 2022 with the technical support of Ucom the most wanted tech event in Armenia, the “Barcamp Yerevan” unconference took place. It brought together around three thousand representatives of the IT and media industries.
The goal of the unconference was the exchange of knowledge, skills and experience, as well as forge new ties in the IT sphere.
The unconference featured special foreign guests: scientists, experts, startup founders that succeeded in the Silicon Valley, - their talks were dedicated to the management of a startup business, the future of the job market, the perspectives of science and education, the space ambitions of Armenia, and the latest healthcare technologies.
During the "BarCamp Yerevan 2022" huge attention was paid to the workshops related the IT and security fields held by the best Armenian IT specialists. Panel discussions on IT and media spheres also took place.
Get to know the details of the topics dicussed as well as the guest list on the official website and the Facebook page of the unconference.
BarCamp is an event format ensuring informal open discussions and free exchange of thoughts. The events of “BarCamp Yerevan” are wholly organized by the team of volunteers, representatives of the Armenian IT and media fields. BarCamp has taken place in Armenia since 2009.